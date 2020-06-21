Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.75

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.71. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 129,165 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

