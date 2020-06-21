SkyTop Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyTop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.1% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,957,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 139,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,664,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,675.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,450.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,077.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,334.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

