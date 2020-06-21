Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $6.23. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 612,610 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$8.67.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile (ASX:SGM)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

