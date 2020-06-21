Short Interest in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Declines By 17.3%

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 460,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $981.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.03. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TriMas by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.