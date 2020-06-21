Short Interest in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Increases By 10.6%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Enservco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

