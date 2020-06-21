Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Drops By 13.4%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CVU opened at $3.26 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 235,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 140,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Wednesday.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.