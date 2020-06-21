Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Drops By 16.4%

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $24.47 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $509.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

