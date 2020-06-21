Seven & i (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seven & i (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EJPRY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Seven & i has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $16.70.

Seven & i Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Retail & Services, and Real Estate & Hotels. The Transportation segment offers passenger transportation services primarily through Shinkansen network; and conventional lines in the Kanto area and other networks.

