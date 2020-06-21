Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,831 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

