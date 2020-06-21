Serco Group’s (SECCF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Serco Group stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

