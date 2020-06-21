Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were down 5.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $117.25 and last traded at $117.25, approximately 5,180,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 1,886,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.

Specifically, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

