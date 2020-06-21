Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.27

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and traded as high as $48.00. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 5,841 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.
Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
