Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.27

Shares of Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and traded as high as $48.00. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 5,841 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 91.30% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

