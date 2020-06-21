Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,208.30

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,208.30 and traded as low as $770.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $774.00, with a volume of 4,611 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 844.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,208.30.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.23) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank Plc will post 20195.4507884 EPS for the current year.

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

