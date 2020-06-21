Sebastian White Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Stock

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) insider Sebastian White bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,363.75).

Sebastian White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Sebastian White bought 25,000 shares of Ingenta stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,318.44).

Shares of LON ING opened at GBX 54 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.73. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. Ingenta PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

