Seaport Global Securities Comments on Spirit Airlines Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

