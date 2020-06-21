Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

POL opened at $24.65 on Friday. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PolyOne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PolyOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PolyOne by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

