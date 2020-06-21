Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197,404 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

