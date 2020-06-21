Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 221,134 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

ROST opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

