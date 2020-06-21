Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,681 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

NYSE KR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

