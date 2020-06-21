Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Cognex worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 93,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $56.85 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

