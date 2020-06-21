Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Copart worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Banbury Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,288,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,871,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after buying an additional 410,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

