Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.31. Savaria shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 41,327 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The company has a market cap of $657.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

