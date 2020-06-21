Santos (ASX:STO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $4.58. Santos shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 12,790,113 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Vanessa Guthrie bought 20,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.98 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$59,924.82 ($42,499.87). Also, insider Kevin Gallagher 442,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. Insiders have acquired 49,552 shares of company stock worth $186,241 over the last three months.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

