San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.17

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.17 and traded as low as $22.50. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 356,753 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on San Leon Energy from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 25.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Oisin Fanning acquired 98,000,000 shares of San Leon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,580,000 ($26,193,203.51).

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

