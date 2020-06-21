Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 348.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

