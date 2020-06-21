Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10,157.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $243,487,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,944,000 after acquiring an additional 518,163 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $55.27 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

