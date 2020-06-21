Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GFSZY. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut G4S/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. G4S/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

