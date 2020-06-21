Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $146,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

