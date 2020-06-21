Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.11

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.11 and traded as high as $282.40. Rotork shares last traded at $277.40, with a volume of 1,952,039 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) price target (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.07)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.39) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.58 ($3.24).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

