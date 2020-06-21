Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $453,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

