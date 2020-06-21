Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,479 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

