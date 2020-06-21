Robert S. Ellin Sells 12,500 Shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 12,500 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,171 shares in the company, valued at $941,454.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $3.15 on Friday. NTN Buzztime Inc has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.75.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.