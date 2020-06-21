Robert S. Ellin Sells 12,500 Shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 12,500 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,171 shares in the company, valued at $941,454.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $3.15 on Friday. NTN Buzztime Inc has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

