Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:RVLT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.06. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,221 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.