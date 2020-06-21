resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Get resTORbio alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TORC. Evercore ISI raised shares of resTORbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. FIG Partners reissued a reduce rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.17.

NASDAQ:TORC opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.60. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 8,107.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 608,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.