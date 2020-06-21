Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.94

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.61. Research Solutions shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 25,344 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 162,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,314 shares of company stock valued at $508,959. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.