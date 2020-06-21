Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.57 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.35.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

