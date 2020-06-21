ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.24. ReneSola shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 679,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $699,534.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.