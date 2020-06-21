RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.