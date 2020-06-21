Renasant Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

RNST opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Renasant by 3,188.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

