R.E.A. (LON:RE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.94

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.94 and traded as low as $65.00. R.E.A. shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $23.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.94.

In other R.E.A. news, insider Michael St. Clair- George purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($32,455.14).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2017, its planted area comprised approximately 44,094 hectares. In addition, the company is involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

