Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 504.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 155,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after buying an additional 130,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 170.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 115,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

NYSE PSB opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

