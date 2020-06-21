Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,414,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 1,696,719 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of L Brands by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 958,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 454,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

