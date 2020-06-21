Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $70,855,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nielsen by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.22. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

