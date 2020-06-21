Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

