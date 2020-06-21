Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Cut by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$33.25 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$40.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.90 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total value of C$95,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,742,247.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

