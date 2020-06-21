Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 134,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

