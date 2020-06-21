Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

