Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of DENN opened at $10.78 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

