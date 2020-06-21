Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

