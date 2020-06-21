Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of BC stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.32 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

